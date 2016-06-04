  • kz
    Kazakh weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo's Olympic medal may be revoked

    11:53, 04 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Olympic champion of Kazakhstan Zulfiya Chinshanlo may be deprived of her gold medal for a positive doping re-test result.

    According to TASS, five athletes’ doping test samples at the London Games 2012 were revealed as positive.

    Earlier, the IOC informed that re-examination of the 'A' doping samples of 23 participants of the London Games 2012 gave a positive result. These athletes represent six countries and five sports.  The IOC initiated re-test of blood samples ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympics to prevent disqualification of the sportsmen.

    The IOC experts say that they have re-examined 454 samples taken during the Beijing Olympics  2008. As a result, 30 sportsmen from 12 countries competing in six sports may be banned from participating in the Rio 2016 Games. As is known, the Games will be held during 5-21 August, 2016, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Tags:
    Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
