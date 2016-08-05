Kazakh weightlifters successfully passed doping-test before Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eight weightlifters of Kazakhstan will compete at the Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz. These are:

Women

Margarita Yelisseyeva (up to 48 kg) - 191 kg

Karina Gorichyova (up to 63 kg) - 251 kg

Zhazira Zhapparkul (up to 69 kg) - 261 kg

Men

Arli Chontei (up to 56 kg) - 286 kg

Farkhad Kharki (up to 62 kg) - 321 kg

Nizhat Rakhimov (up to 77 kg) - 367 kg

Denis Ulanov (up to 85 kg) - 390 kg

Alexander Zaichikov (up to 105 kg) - 418 kg

Earlier Kazinform reported that the National Olympic Committee and the National Weightlifting Federation had initiated an additional doping test for the weightlifters, whose blood samples were examined at a Dresden-based independent laboratory accredited by the WADA. As per the test results, all the athletes are ‘clean' and are allowed to join the Olympic Games 2016.