Kazakh weightlifters to vie at IWF Youth World Championships in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2017 IWF Youth World Championships is currently underway in Bangkok, Thailand. 20 weightlifters from Kazakhstan will compete at the event, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Kazakhstani weightlifters can obtain 2 male and 2 female Olympic licenses as the championships in Bangkok is the qualification event for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.



"Our athletes are in good shape and are ready for the start of the championships. They went through intensive training in Taraz and Kazan prior to the championships. The top-ranking weightlifters are here in Bangkok. It should be noted that 80% of athletes participate in such high-profile sports event for the first time. They are willing to prove what they are worth," senior coach of the Kazakh squad Bakhyt Akhmetov said.



Team Kazakhstan set the goal to enter top 7 teams and grab as many licenses as they possibly can at the championships.