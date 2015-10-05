Kazakh weightlifters win 2 gold, 1 silver medals at Asian Bench Press Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifters have won two gold and one silver medals at the 2015 Asian Bench Press Championships in Oman.

The event, outshining athletes from 12 other countries, has taken place at the Sultan Qaboos Stadium in Muscat. Kazakhstani Konarbek Kozybayev featured in 93 kg junior. He lifted 220 kg and won a gold medal. The second place went to Bhaskar Shah from India. Iranian Majid Hajiaghabozorg was the winner among men -93 kg. The second place was won by Kazakhstani athlete Ruslan Sadykov (232.5 kilograms), bronze went to Iranian Saghaei Farhad. Second gold medal was won by Arslan Suyunshaliev of Kazakhstan (105 kg) who managed to lift 290 kg. The athlete from Iran Hossein Karimi took silver after lifting 250 kg, while the Mongolian weightlifter Barkhasbaatar Lkhagvajav got the bronze lifting 230 kg.