Kazakh weightlifters won silver and bronze at Houston World Championship
07:29, 27 November 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifters Zhassulan Kydyrbayev and Almas Uteshov brought two medals to the national team's collection (up to 94 kg), Sports.kz reports.
Following the two exercises, Kydyrbayev became the third – 399 (178+221) and Uteshov became the second – 402 (172+230). Belarusian sportsman Vadim Streltsov showed the best result and won the gold – 405 (175+230).
Recall that Nijat Rahimov won a gold in men’s 77 kg category.
Weightlifting. World Championship. Houston (U.S.A.)
Men’s 94 kg.
1. Vadim Streltsov (Belarus) – 405 (175+230)
2. Almas Uteshov (Kazakhstan) - 402 (172+230)
3. Zhassulan Kydyrbayev (Kazakhstan) - 399 (178+221)