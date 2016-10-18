Kazakh weightlifting team not to be disqualified till yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Acting President of the Russian Weightlifting Federation Maksim Agapitov told about the Russian Federation's view on solution of the doping-related problem, sports.kz reported.

"Now we can say definitely that none of the athletes will be disqualified till the end of 2016. This issue must be given a legal estimation from the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the International Olympic Committee. Decisions will be adopted after the consultations with these organizations. Fight with doping intake will be in spotlight as well," said Agapitov.



The situation with disqualification is critical for nine countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, China and others, he stressed.