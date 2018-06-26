Kazakh woman dies in car crash in Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nargiz Tassibayeva, a native of Kazakhstan, died in a traffic accident in Dubai on Saturday night, press secretary of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told Kazinform.

"The woman, born in 1983, worked as a hairdresser in Dubai. She lived there alone. Her relatives are found in Uzbekistan. The woman's body will be soon extradited," the press secretary added.

Police launched investigation into the road accident.