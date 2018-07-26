Kazakh woman giving birth to premature baby at Issyk-Kul back home safely

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A baby born premature at Issyk-Kul has been safely transported to Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports.



On July 5 a Kazakh woman, vacationing at Issyk-Kul, went into pre-term labor. The pregnant woman was refused neonatal care at the Cholpon-Ata maternity home for there are no special care nursery conditions. The woman in labor was urgently taken to the national maternity and childhood protection centre of Bishkek to safely deliver the baby on July 6. The baby was born at seven months weighing 1,985 grams, with health status characteristic to prematurely-born babies.





Following the consultations it was decided to transport the infant to Taraz for further developmental care. On July 23 the reanimation ambulance car attended by the Kazakh consul successfully crossed the state border of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to take the recently delivered woman and her baby to Taraz hospital. Currently there is no threat to health of the woman and the infant, they are undergoing treatment.



