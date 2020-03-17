Kazakh woman in Hungary tests positive for coronavirus, Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhstani woman in Hungary has been exposed to COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«On March 16, 2020, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hungary received a message that one of our citizens was hospitalized with suspected coronavirus in one of the hospitals in the city of Budapest. Later it was informed that the woman tested positive for coronavirus. Currently, her condition is stable; she is undergoing treatment in the hospital. This issue is under special control,» the Foreign Ministry said.

As Kazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 27 cases of coronavirus infection.