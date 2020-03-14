  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh woman with coronavirus reportedly visited Germany

    13:31, 14 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A Kazakhstani woman who tested positive for coronavirus was isolated on March 12, Kazinform reports.

    According to Saule Kisikova, Head of the Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan, the woman flew to Nur-Sultan via Warsaw. While she was in Europe, the woman also visited Germany.

    She was hospitalized on Thursday and remains under constant control of medical staff in the Kazakh capital.

    Ms Kisikova added that the healthcare authorities are trying to identify and contact 86 passengers from Warsaw-Nur-Sultan flight.

    Earlier it was reported that two more cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Kazakhstan – the abovementioned woman and a man in Almaty.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Pneumonia in China Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!