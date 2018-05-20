Kazakh women and men's volleyball teams defeat opponents in Almaty
15:12, 20 May 2018
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The men's and women's volleyball teams are competing in the Challenge Cup Continental Qualification Tournament underway in Almaty. The first stage of the tournament ended with the victory of the Kazakh athletes, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Today the national team of Kazakhstan played against Australia at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace. The match crowned with the victory of Kazakhstan's volleyball players scoring 3-0.
On May 20, the women's and men's national teams will face the players of Chinese Taipei.