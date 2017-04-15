Kazakh women hockey players become second in World Cup-2017 1st Division

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With 10 points Kazakhstan national team finished second in group "B" of the First Division of World Cup-2017, Sports.kz reports.

Team Kazakhstan beat Latvia (2-1), Slovakia (4-2) and Italy (2-1) and lost to China (0-2) and Poland (3-4 OT).

Group "B" final table:

1. Slovakia - 12 points

2. Kazakhstan - 10 points

3. Latvia - 9 points

4. China - 8 points

5. Italy - 4 points

6. Poland - 2 points