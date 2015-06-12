Kazakh women known for their innate kindliness - Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has participated in the republican scientific and practical conference titled "Well-known women of the Kazakh khanate" in Astana today.

The event dedicated to the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh khanate gathered Kazakhstani parliamentarians, government officials, representatives of the UNDP in Kazakhstan, scholars, experts, professors and students. In her speech of welcome Secretary of State Abdykalikova stressed that the Kazakh khanate was the first national state in Central Asia. "Studying its history is of paramount importance, especially in the context of the nationwide idea of "Mangilik Yel" (Eternal Nation) and the National Plan "100 specific steps"," she said. "At all times the Kazakh women were known for their innate kindliness, wit and diplomacy. Their contribution to the formation and development of the Kazakh khanate will give an in-depth insight into our history," G. Abdykalikova added. Participants of the conference will adopt the final resolution upon the results of the conference. The conference was organized by the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the UNDP in Kazakhstan.