Kazakh Women’s Boxing Championship starts in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 85 women from 14 regions of Kazakhstan participate in the 2017 Women's National Boxing Championship. Considering a good infrastructure and a great experience in arranging such competitions Kazakhstan Boxing Federation entitled the capital to host the championship.

World champions Nazym Kyzaybay, Dina Zholaman, Valentina Halzova and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva, as well as Rio 2016 Olympic Games participants Zhaina Shekerbekova and Dariga Shakimova will compete in the 2017 National Championship.





The results of the championship will determine a new roster of the national team. In the run-up to Tokyo 2020 Токио-2020 the trainer staff will pay most attention to the so-called ‘Olympic' weight categories - 51, 60 and 75 kg. This summer Amateur International Boxing Association and International Olympic Committee are expected to consider inclusion of two other categories 57 and 69 kg in the Olympic Programme. These five weight categories are likely to become the field of tough competitive struggle between women aiming to enter national team and further participate in the Olympics.





Trainer of the national women's team Vadim Prisyazhnyuk, Head of Astana Department of Physical Education and Sports Berik Marzhikpayev, two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaybay, Championship Supervisor and the first World Champion, Honoured Master of Sports from Kazakhstan Valeri Rachkov held a briefing in sport complex "Daulet".

"I am glad to see huge paces women's boxing is developing in Kazakhstan. Kazakh female athletes successfully compete with the strongest boxers of the world, and the national team enhances the level of expertise from year to year. I am sure that at this championship we will see future stars who will struggle and win for the title of the world champion, and participate in the next Olympic Games. I wish good luck to all the girls!", Valeri Rachkov gave good words to the participants.





Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev and bronze medal holder Marina Volnova also wished good luck to the fighting girls.







Admission is free during all days of the competitions at the sport complex. The final of the national championship will be held on May 8.