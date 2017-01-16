Kazakh women's boxing team wins Serbia's Nations Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh national team has won the first place at the Nations Cup in Serbia. Kazakh girls won 6 gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze medals, Kazakhstan Boxing Federation reports.

Our world champions Dina Zholaman (54), Valentina Halzova (69) and Lyazzat Kungeybaeva (81) and Rima Volosenko (60), Dariga Shakimova (75) and Fariza Sholtay (81) are among the medalists.

Kazakh girls outclassed their opposition by such margin that we saw two ‘Kazakh fights' in the finals - Zholaman-Tuyakbai in 54 kg and Sholtay-Mamatkulova in 81 kg.

National team's head coach Vadim Prisyazhnyuk says this tournament is a warm-up for the year. According to him in 2017 the team will take part in 17 international tournaments including Kazakhstan Women's Boxing Championships and the Asia Championship.