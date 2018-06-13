Kazakh women's football team beats Bosnia and Herzegovina

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national women's football team of Kazakhstan took an away win defeating team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 0:2, in the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying round on June 12, the official website of the Kazakh Football Federation reads.





In the first half the footballers of Bosnia and Herzegovina shot an own goal that was credited to Amira Spahic at the 33rd minute. Yekaterina Babshuk scored the second goal in the second half of the play at the 74th minute.