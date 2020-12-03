  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh women’s ice hockey team victorious in EWHL match

    11:49, 03 December 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh women’s hockey team Aisulu has finished playing its sixth match in the European Ice Hockey League, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    The EWHL match between the Almaty-based ice hockey team Aisulu and the Austrian women’s ice hockey team Lakers Kärnte ended with a 5:3 win for the Kazakh team.

    The Kazakhstani ice hockey players are to have their next match in the European Ice Hockey League on December 5.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!