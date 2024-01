ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan women's tennis team will be taking part in the Federation Cup, SPORTINFORM reports.

The matches of the Asia/Oceania Fed Cup zone Group I will be held on February 7-10 in New Delhi, India.

Kazakhstan at the tournament is represented by Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva, Guzal Aynitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva and will be playing in the Pool A with the teams of China, India and Hong Kong.