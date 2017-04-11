Kazakh women take first place in 2019 UEFA World Cup qualification's preliminary round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the final game of the preliminary round of the 2019 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Kazakh team beat Estonia with a score of 1-0, Sports.kz reports.

The only goal of the game was scored in the second time by Yulia Nikolaenko.

Kazakhstan finished first with seven points and advanced to the qualifying group stage.

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup's qualifying group stage will take place from September 11, 2017 to September 4, 2018.