  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh women win 2 silver, 4 bronze medals at wrestling tournament in Turkey

    11:28, 13 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Women's Team has won 2 silver and 4 bronze medals at the 45th International Yaşar Doğu Freestyle, Women's Wrestling Tournament in Istanbul, Kazinform reports.    

    This is the first time, the Kazakh women’s team participates at the famous tournament. On the first day of the competition two bronze medals were taken by Irina Borisova in 48kg and Zhamila Bakbergenova in 69kg weight divisions.

    On the second day, our women won 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. Ayaulym Kassymova in 60kg and Gulmaral Yerkebayeva in 75kg weight categories grabbed the silver medals. Bronze medals were won by Zhuldyz Eshimova in 53kg and Altynay Satylgan in 60kg weight divisions. 

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!