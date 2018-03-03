Kazakh wrestler becomes three-time Asian champion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daulet Niyazbekov (65 kg) of Kazakhstan won the first gold medal in men's freestyle wrestling at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the final bout, our wrestler secured an ahead-of-time win over Japan's Daichi Takatani scoring 11-0. For Daulet, it was the third time he became a champion of the Asian Championships as he proved to be the best in 2015 and 2016 as well.

In addition, two other Kazakh athletes bagged bronze medals. Meirzhan Ashirov (70 kg) defeated Mongolian Byambadorj Baterdene (4-3), while Zhandos Ismailov (57 kg) was stronger than Iranian Nader Hajaghania (10-3).

