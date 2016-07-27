  • kz
    Kazakh wrestler changes name ahead of Rio Olympics

    16:16, 27 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Native of the Republic of Tuva Artas Sanaa who now represents Kazakhstan's national free-style wrestling team decided to change his name ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    Artas Sanaa changed his named to Nurislam Sanayev. He also earned Kazakh citizenship to wrestle under the colors of Kazakhstan in Men's 57kg category at the Rio Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation.

    It should be noted that the athlete is ranked 8th in the updated world free-style wrestling rankings.

