Kazakh wrestler clinches silver at 2017 Asian Wrestling Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zhuldyz Eshimova has claimed silver at the 2017 Asian Female Wrestling Championship in New Delhi, India this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Eshimova lost to Japanese wrestler Mayu Mukaida in the Women's 53kg final bout. She defeated wrestlers from Taipei and South Korea on her way to the final.



Other Kazakhstani wrestlers Irina Borisova (48kg) and Ayaulym Kassymova (60kg) won bronze medals.