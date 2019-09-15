  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh wrestler reaches the World Championships final in Nur-Sultan

    10:25, 15 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The World Wrestling Championships kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Saturday, Olympic.kz reports.

    On the Day 1 two Kazakhstani wrestlers got through to the final round. Korlan Zhakansha of Kazakhstan defeated Eldenis Azizli from Azerbaijan in the Final 4 to score 11:5. As a result, Zhakansha sailed into the final to face Nugzari Tsurtsumia of Georgia in the 55 kg weight class.

    Another Kazakhstani wrestler Almat Kebispayev will vie for the bronze in the final.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!