Kazakh wrestler reaches the World Championships final in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The World Wrestling Championships kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Saturday, Olympic.kz reports.

On the Day 1 two Kazakhstani wrestlers got through to the final round. Korlan Zhakansha of Kazakhstan defeated Eldenis Azizli from Azerbaijan in the Final 4 to score 11:5. As a result, Zhakansha sailed into the final to face Nugzari Tsurtsumia of Georgia in the 55 kg weight class.

Another Kazakhstani wrestler Almat Kebispayev will vie for the bronze in the final.