Kazakh wrestler to receive reallocated London 2012 Olympics bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Georgia's (now Uzbekistan's) freestyle wrestler Davit Modzmanashvili, whose semifinals opponent at the London 2012 Summer Olympics was Kazakh Daulet Shabanbay, has been stripped of the Olympics silver for failing anti-doping tests, Sports.kz has learned from the official website of the International Olympic Committee.

"The Athlete, Davit MODZMANASHVILI:



i. is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXX Olympiad in London in 2012 (presence and/or use, of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an athlete's bodily specimen),



ii. is disqualified from the events in which he participated upon the occasion of the 2012 Olympic Games, namely, the Men's Freestyle Wrestling 120kg, and



iii. has the medal obtained in the Men's Freestyle Wrestling 120kg event withdrawn and is ordered to return it," the IOC's statement says.

Thus, it is expected that the silver medal stripped from Modzmanashvili will be received by Russia's Bilyal Makhov. The bronze medal of the latter athlete will go to Kazakhstan.