Kazakh wrestler wins gold at World Youth Sambo Championships in Serbia

NOVI SAD. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Abylaikhan won the gold medal at the World Youth Sambo Championships held in Serbia, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the Atyrau regional administration.

In the final, the Kazakhstani defeated the wrestler from Moldova to claim the world youth champion title in the weight class of 52 kilos.

The World Youth Sambo Championships was held in the city of Novi Sad, Serbia.