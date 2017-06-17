Kazakh wrestler wins silver in Junior Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestler Alpamys Dastanbek has won the silver medal competing in 50 kg weight class at the Junior Asian Championships in Taipei, according to Sports.kz.

In the first round, i.e the quarter final, Alpamys met with the Japanese wrestler winning with a score of 2:1. In the semifinal, he defeated his rival from India. Unfortunately, he lost to an Iranian athlete scoring 1:2 in the final.

Our country's Anton Savenko competed in 120 kg weight category. But, Anton was injured during the championship and could not wrestle at his level. Therefor, he returned without a medal.

As to women, they also competed in Taipei. Valeria Goncharova (67 kg) became a bronze medal holder at the championship.

In the semifinal, Valeria lost to an Uzbek athlete. However, struggling for the bronze medal she won an athlete of the host country ahead of time.

Nesibeli Yestayeva (44 kg) lost to a wrestler from Japan in the first round. Diana Kayumova (51 kg) lost to an athlete from Uzbekistan. Nazira Amanzholova (59 kg) lost to a Chinese wrestler in the first meeting, and later she was defeated by a representative of Indiain in a relegation duel.