Kazakh wrestlers ease into Asian Championship finals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asian Free Wrestling Championship has kicked off today in Xi'an, China. Wrestlers have competed in five weight classes, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.

Nurkozha Kaipanov of Kazakhstan defeated wrestlers from Iraq, Turkmenistan, and Iran. He will vie for the top honors in the 70 kg event.



Sayatbek Okasov also reached the final in the 65 kg weight category crashing rivals from Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, and North Korea.



Galymzhan Usserbayev (79 kg) and Alisher Yergali (97 kg) will contend today in the evening for bronze medals.