ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakh wrestlers hauled bronze at the Golden Grand Prix Wrestling Tournament in Baku, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Elmira Syzdykova outclassed Azerbaijani Elis Manolova 7:3 in Women's 69kg weight class to clinch bronze.



Kazakh wrestler Irina Kazyulina also won bronze after defeating Russian Anzhela Katayeva 5:0 in Women's 75kg weight category.