Kazakh wrestlers scoop 3 more medals in Bulgaria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani wrestlers managed to haul three more medals at the 57th International Wrestling Tournament Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov in Bulgaria, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Elmira Syzdykova, Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet and Temirlan Shadukayev clinched bronze in their respective weight categories.



Earlier Kazakhstani Nurislam Sanayev won gold, Korlan Zhakansha claimed silver, Khusein Mutsolgov and Amangali Bekbolatov settled for bronze.



As for Kazakhstani female wrestlers, Mariya Sedneva hauled silver, whereas Zhuldyz Eshimova collected bronze.