Kazakh wrestlers win three medals at Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestler Azamat Kustubayev has become the bronze medalist of the 2018 Asian Games underway in Indonesia, SPORTINFORM reports.

In Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg bronze medal match, the Kazakh athlete was stronger than India's Harpreet Singh scoring 6-3.

Another Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Yerulan Iskakov also became a bronze medalist. In the 97 kg weight division, Iskakov defeated Ali Akbar Heidari of Iran (10-0).

Nurmakhan Tinaliyev, a Greco-Roman wrestler of Kazakhstan, lost in the finals of the Asian Games. He lost 0-8 to Uzbek Muminjon Abdullaev. Therefore, Tinaliyev gained silver, failing to become a three-time winner of the Asian Games as he struck gold in 2010 and 2014.

It has been Kazakhstan national team's 21st medal at the Asian Games. Winning 1 gold, 6 silver, and 14 bronze medals, Kazakhstan is 12th in the medal table.