Kazakh writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov awarded with Kazakhstannyn Enbek Eri title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State decreed to award writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov with Kazakhstannyn Enbek Eri title, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

The President decreed «To award writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov with Kazakhstannyn Enbek Eri title for outstanding contribution to the development of national literature.»

A ceremonial event dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the writer was held earlier in Almaty.

Abdizhamil Nurpeissov (1924) is a soviet and Kazakh writer, publicist, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Writers of USSR and Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Gorky Literature Institute in Moscow. One of his notable works is The Blood and Sweat trilogy. He translated works by Anton Chekhov, Maxim Gorky into Kazakh.