  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova crashes out of Roland Garros

    09:07, 31 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 2017 Roland Garros in France on Tuesday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    5th-seed of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris Elina Svitolina routed Shvedova in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

    Svitolina and Shvedova played only once before on grass at the 2016 Wimbledon in London. The Kazakhstani defeated the Ukrainian tennis player in a three-set match 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

    Shvedova reached two quarterfinals at the French Open in 2010 and 2012 as a single player and was the finalist in the 2015 women's doubles event.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!