  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Yeleussinov, opponent weigh in ahead of Madison Square Garden fight

    09:10, 13 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (7-0, 3 KOs) has weighed in before his upcoming fight with Reshard Hicks of the USA (12-0-1, 6 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Yeleussinov weighed 147.4 pounds (66.8 kg), Hicks got 147 pounds on the scale (66.6 kg).
    The boxers will fight this upcoming Saturday at New-York’s Madison Square Garden.
    Recall that in May the current year Yeleussinov defeated Chilean fighter Luis Norambuena (3-1-1, 0 KOs) in the 8-round fight at the MGM National Harbor by the judges' decision.


    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!