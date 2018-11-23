  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Yeleussinov, opponent weigh in ahead of Monte Carlo fight

    19:42, 23 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (4-0, 2 KOs) has weighed in before his upcoming fight with Nicaraguan Marcos Mojica (16-2-2, 12 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Yeleussinov weighed 147.7 pounds (67 kg), Mojica got 146 pounds on the scale (66.22 kg).

    The boxers will fight this upcoming Saturday in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

    Recall that in his last pro fight Yeleussinov stopped American boxer Matt Doherty (8-5-1, 4 KOs) in the first round at the TD Garden in Boston in October.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!