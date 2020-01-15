  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh young man recognized the world’s best chemistry teacher

    15:05, 15 January 2020
    Photo: None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM 25-year-old Zhiger Teleukhanov from Aktau was recognized as the world’s best chemistry teacher.

    The international contest bringing together educators from more than 100 nations of the world was held in London, Kazinform reports.

    Zhiger Teleukhanov is the graduate of the Bilim Innovation lyceum. He speaks seven languages.

    Now he trains students for the republican chemistry Olympiad. He is confident that they will win gold medals.



    Tags:
    Education Mangistau region Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!