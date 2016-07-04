Kazakh youngsters have tremendous opportunities - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev says Kazakhstani youngsters have tremendous opportunities.

"I think youngsters in Kazakhstan are happy. They have what we've never dreamt about. We gave them an opportunity to study at the world's best universities. Kazakhstan offers nearly 5,000 scholarships to study at 25 best universities of the world annually. Over 10,000 young Kazakhstani men and women obtained education abroad and returned to Kazakhstan," President Nazarbayev said in a documentary "Head of State" directed by Yaroslav Krasiyenko.



Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the new university of international level - Nazarbayev University - was opened in Astana. According to the Kazakh President, the university that was built from scratch offers the best education in Kazakhstan.



"I am proud of our youth. They are patriots. When I travel abroad and meet students from Kazakhstan, I see that they miss them homeland and follow events in Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev says in the documentary.