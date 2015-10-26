Kazakh youth boxing team ranks second at Ahmet Cömert Youth Tournament in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two gold, three silver and two bronze medals - this is the result of the Kazakh youth boxing team's performance at the Ahmet Cömert Youth Tournament held in Istanbul.

Sadriddin Akhmedov from Astana (up to 69 kg) and Bek Nurmagambet from Turkestan (up to 75 kg) became the champions of the sports event. Silver medals were won by Rustam Khamidov from Taraz (up to 49 kg), Aidos Arapov from Kostanay (up to 62 kg) and Serik Temirzhanov from Pavlodar (up to 56 kg). Ablay Sailabekov from Pavlodar region (up to 52 kg) and Raya Seitzhanova from Aktobe region (up to 64 kg) became bronze-winners of the tournament. 17 countries applied for the participation in the event. Kazakhstani team ranks the second after Turkey. Uzbek boxers rank the third, Sports.kz reports.