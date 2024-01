ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U-19 national football team of Kazakhstan have defeated same-age players from Armenia in a friendly match 1-0, according to sports.kz.

It was Madi Zhakypbayev, a player of FC Astana, who scored the only goal in the match.

On October 30, the youth teams of Kazakhstan and Armenia will meet again.

Kazakhstan - Armenia (1-0)

Goal: Madi Zhakypbayev (41")