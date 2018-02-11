  • kz
    Kazakh youth intellectual competition held in Istanbul

    14:33, 11 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An intellectual contest among Kazakh youth of Turkey was held in Istanbul, Khabar 24 TV Channel reports.

    20 teams participated there, while only three could get to the finals. They were contending in the knowledge of history, culture and traditions of Kazakhstan. The winners were awarded annual scholarships and youth camp tickets.

    "With the support from the Kazakh community in Istanbul, we are holding the first intellectual competition. We also organized a concert. Children will sing and play the dombra. I hope we have a good evening. As it is our first event, only the youth of Istanbul can take part in it. But next year we hope to hold a big competition among the Kazakhs from all over Turkey," organizer of the contest Mustafa Öztürk told the reporters.

     

