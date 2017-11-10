Kazakh youth soccer team tie with Slovakia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second leg of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round, the Kazakhstan national team played against Slovakia, according to Sports.kz.

The Kazakh team started the match quite actively, trying to dominate. However, it was not long because Dinmukhammed Kashken, the team's captain, was sent off in the 30th minute. The Slovaks began attacking and could score in the first half as Martin Vician hit the post. After the interval, Kazakhstan managed to balance the game resulting in a draw (0-0).

On November 13, the Kazakh players will play against Wales.