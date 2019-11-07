Kazakh youth team ranks 4th at FIDE Chess Olympiad in Turkey

ÇORUM. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s team won the 4th place at the FIDE World Youth Under-16 Chess Olympiad held in Çorum, Turkey.

The event brought together the best teams of 48 countries.

Kazakhstan lost only one match out of 9 and stands now behind Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Belarus, Kazinform learnt from the National Chess Federation.

Kazakhstan was represented by Kazybek Nogerbek, Bibissara Assaubayeva, Arystan Issanzhulov and Nazerke Nurgali.

In individual events, our chess players received 4 medals. Nazerke Nurgali and Bibissara Assaubayeva won the 2nd and 3rd place respectively among the girls. Arystan Issanzhulov showed the best third-board score, and Nazerke Nurgali won a bronze on Board 4.