Kazakh youth team wins medals at Athens Ju-Jitsu World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh national team is participating in Jiu-jitsu World Championship for Juniors being held at Olympic Sport Hall Galatsiou in Athens, Greece from March 17 to 19.





According to the National Ju-Jitsu Association, after the first day of the tournament the youth team of Kazakhstan has won 1 silver and 3 bronze medals:







Silver: Dauren Aitenov in Ne-Waza System (Astana)

Bronze: Darkhan Nortayev (Astana); Zhandos Nurmukhambetov (Almaty Region), Vladislav Mukhortov (Astana) in Ne-Waza System



It was a fierce competition with nearly 1,000 athletes from 45 countries of the world who had applied for the World Championship. Our youth team has done its best showing good results.







Today, 11 sportsmen of the Kazakh youth team will battle for the World Champion's title in the Fighting and Ne-Waza Ju-Jitsu Systems.