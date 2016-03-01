  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas advances at BMW Malaysian Open

    17:32, 01 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The BMW Malaysian Open 2016 kicked off in Kuala Lumpur with the prize fund of $226,750 on February 29, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas reached the second round of the tournament by eliminating Annika Beck in the opening match. The 22-year-old Diyas sent the German packing after two action-packed sets 7-5, 6-3.

    It is worth mentioning that world №42 Beck who is ranked 53 spots higher by the WTA already lost to Diyas a year ago at the Dubai Duty Free Championships.
    Next up for Diyas is world №190 Lin Zhu from China who defeated Russian Alexandra Panova in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the first-round match.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!