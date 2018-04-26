Kazakh Zarina Diyas advances in Stuttgart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player and world №52 Zarina Diyas has strolled into the second round of the 2018 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Qualifier Diyas edged out German Carina Witthoeft in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of the tournament with the prize fund of $816,000.



The 24-year-old Diyas took their head to head rivalry to 3:0.



In the next round she will face the fourth-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.