Kazakh Zarina Diyas eases into Strasbourg quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World #53 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has advances to the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg, France, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the second-round match Diyas edged out Hungarian Timea Babos in three sets 7-6, 4-6, 6-2. It should be mentioned that Babos is placed 16 spots higher in the WTA women's singles rankings.



In the quarterfinal Diyas will face the winner of Russian encounter between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Natalia Vikhlyantseva.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $250,000.