Kazakh Zarina Diyas loses 9 spots in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has lost nine spots in the updated WTA rankings released this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After sliding nine spots down, Diyas landed the 63rd line of the rankings. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan retained the 53rd spot in the rankings.



Kazakhstani Yelena Rybakina jumped three spots up and is now ranked 199th in the world.



Romanian Simona Halep is still world №1 in tennis. She is followed by Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark. American Sloane Stephens is ranked third this week. After winning Wimbledon 2018 title this past weekend, German Angelique Kerber climbed two spots up to №4.