Kazakh Zarina Diyas out of 2020 Roland Garros

PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakh world number 77 Zarina Diyas has crashed out of the 2020 Roland Garros opening round, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ons Jabeur of Tunis ranked 35th in the world stunned the Kazakhstan in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Although Diyas dominated in the first set of the match which lasted for 1h 47 minutes, the 26-year-old Jabeur managed to come from behind and break Diyas in the 3rd, 5th and 7th game of the third set.

Next Jabeur will face Japanese Nao Hibino.