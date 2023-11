ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan was unable to reach the main draw of the 2017 Roland Garros in Paris, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

American Bethanie Mattek-Sands eliminated Diyas in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 in the third round of the qualification women's singles.



The match lasted for 1 hour 12 minutes.