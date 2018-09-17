Kazakh Zarina Diyas plummets in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan plummeted down the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas lost 29 lines and slid to №94 of the rankings. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva also fell 6 spots down to №61.



Another representative of Kazakhstan in the rankings Yelena Rybakina rose from №186 to №182.



Romanian Simona Halep dominates the rankings as world №1. She is followed by Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.